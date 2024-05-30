Seven Group Holdings Ups Stake in Boral Limited

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) has reported an increase in its voting power in Boral Limited from 89.98% to 91.50%, following recent share acquisitions and disposals. The changes, which occurred around May 30, 2024, are associated with acceptances of a takeover offer by Network Investment and the exchange of exchangeable notes. SGH now holds a substantial interest in Boral shares, with various entities under its control also having a significant stake.

