Seven Group Holdings Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Seven Group Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of changes to the company’s name and constitution. The meeting marked the retirement of Director Richard Uechtritz. SGH continues to lead in industrial services, energy, and media, with significant investments in companies like WesTrac and Seven West Media.

