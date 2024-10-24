News & Insights

Sesa S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. has made a strategic move by purchasing 10,200 of its own ordinary shares for a total value of approximately €885,217, reflecting its commitment to bolstering shareholder value and maintaining regulatory compliance. This acquisition is part of Sesa’s ongoing program to buy back shares, representing a modest fraction of its share capital. The company continues to demonstrate robust growth in revenues and workforce, emphasizing technological innovation and sustainable development.

