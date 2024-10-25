Sesa S.p.A. Initiates Option Offer Amid Voting Rights Change

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. confirms surpassing the €5 million threshold of withdrawing shares related to the increase in voting rights, triggering the start of an option offer process. This development follows a resolution from the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to enhance voting rights from 2x to 3x, dependent on shareholder consensus. The company is committed to updating shareholders on the outcome of this process.

