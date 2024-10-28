Sesa S.p.A. Expands in Germany with New Acquisition

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. has expanded its presence in the German market by acquiring a 55% stake in SMART Engineering GmbH, a specialist in Computer-Aided Engineering software. This acquisition is part of Sesa’s strategy to enhance its digital engineering capabilities and support the digital transformation of engineering-focused businesses across Europe. With this integration, Sesa aims to generate significant revenues and further consolidate its position in the European digital technology sector.

For further insights into IT:SES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.