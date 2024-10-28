News & Insights

Sesa S.p.A. Expands in Germany with New Acquisition

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. has expanded its presence in the German market by acquiring a 55% stake in SMART Engineering GmbH, a specialist in Computer-Aided Engineering software. This acquisition is part of Sesa’s strategy to enhance its digital engineering capabilities and support the digital transformation of engineering-focused businesses across Europe. With this integration, Sesa aims to generate significant revenues and further consolidate its position in the European digital technology sector.

