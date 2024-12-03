Sesa S.p.A. Expands in Digital Green Sector with Greensun Acquisition

Sesa S.p.A. (IT:SES) has released an update.

Sesa S.p.A. has finalized the acquisition of 66% of Greensun’s capital through PM Service, creating a leading entity in the digital green and sustainability sector with anticipated annual revenues of approximately €310 million. This strategic move positions the combined company as a major player in renewable energies within Italy, with plans for European expansion. The merger is expected to be completed by FY 2026, enhancing their offerings in renewable energy and energy-saving technologies.

