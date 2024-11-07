Servizi Italia Shows Revenue Growth Amid Regional Variations

Servizi Italia S.p.A. (IT:SRI) has released an update.

Servizi Italia S.p.A. reports a modest revenue growth of 1.2% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching €217.7 million, with significant contributions from its laundry and surgical instrument sterilization divisions. Despite a slight dip in net profit, the company improved its EBITDA margin by 70 basis points, reflecting efficient cost management and price adjustments, particularly in Turkey. The financials indicate a mixed performance across different regions, with notable challenges in Brazil but strong recovery in Turkey.

