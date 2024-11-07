Servizi Italia Shows Revenue Growth Amid Regional Variations

Servizi Italia S.p.A. (IT:SRI) has released an update.
Servizi Italia S.p.A. reports a modest revenue growth of 1.2% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching €217.7 million, with significant contributions from its laundry and surgical instrument sterilization divisions. Despite a slight dip in net profit, the company improved its EBITDA margin by 70 basis points, reflecting efficient cost management and price adjustments, particularly in Turkey. The financials indicate a mixed performance across different regions, with notable challenges in Brazil but strong recovery in Turkey.
For further insights into IT:SRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.