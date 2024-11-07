News & Insights

Stocks

Servizi Italia Shows Revenue Growth Amid Regional Variations

November 07, 2024 — 05:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Servizi Italia S.p.A. (IT:SRI) has released an update.

Servizi Italia S.p.A. reports a modest revenue growth of 1.2% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching €217.7 million, with significant contributions from its laundry and surgical instrument sterilization divisions. Despite a slight dip in net profit, the company improved its EBITDA margin by 70 basis points, reflecting efficient cost management and price adjustments, particularly in Turkey. The financials indicate a mixed performance across different regions, with notable challenges in Brazil but strong recovery in Turkey.

For further insights into IT:SRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.