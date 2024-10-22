ServisFirst price target raised to $79 from $76 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on ServisFirst (SFBS) to $79 from $76 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is also increasing its 2024 to $4.05 from $3.73 on the Q3 beat and expectations of lower expenses with continued net interest income growth. Piper believes the shares remain expensive on earnings, but doesn’t see anything looming to derail the current valuation paradigm.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SFBS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.