ServisFirst price target raised to $79 from $76 at Piper Sandler

October 22, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on ServisFirst (SFBS) to $79 from $76 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is also increasing its 2024 to $4.05 from $3.73 on the Q3 beat and expectations of lower expenses with continued net interest income growth. Piper believes the shares remain expensive on earnings, but doesn’t see anything looming to derail the current valuation paradigm.

