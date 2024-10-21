ServisFirst Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financials

ServisFirst Bancshares ( (SFBS) ) has provided an update.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported strong third-quarter 2024 financial results, with net income up by 15% from the previous quarter and 12% year-over-year. The bank saw a 16% increase in diluted earnings per share and a net interest margin improvement by five basis points. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew significantly, contributing to an optimistic outlook for continued success. Meanwhile, the company ensured robust liquidity with $1.76 billion in cash, maintaining a healthy financial position without reliance on brokered deposits.

