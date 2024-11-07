News & Insights

ServisFirst Bancshares Highlights Impressive Financial Growth

November 07, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

ServisFirst Bancshares ( (SFBS) ) just unveiled an update.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has updated its investor presentation to include recent financial data, reflecting its ongoing growth and strategic focus on simple banking models, like loans and deposits. With a 15% CAGR in gross loans and a 22% CAGR in net income, the company emphasizes regional growth with top bankers and limited branches, leveraging technology for efficiency. Since its founding in 2005, ServisFirst has consistently increased shareholder value, boasting an impressive 4,000% stock price growth and annual dividend increases.

