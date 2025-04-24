ServiceNow Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $156,940, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $2,670,226.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $765.0 and $1040.0 for ServiceNow, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ServiceNow's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ServiceNow's significant trades, within a strike price range of $765.0 to $1040.0, over the past month.

ServiceNow Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $224.2 $214.9 $222.1 $930.00 $510.8K 78 23 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $104.9 $103.4 $103.4 $900.00 $413.6K 522 190 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $106.0 $101.0 $103.89 $900.00 $311.6K 522 150 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $23.7 $20.8 $23.14 $950.00 $235.3K 55 683 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $139.0 $139.0 $139.0 $920.00 $139.0K 104 10

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

In light of the recent options history for ServiceNow, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,139,823, with NOW's price up by 14.44%, positioned at $930.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on ServiceNow

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1032.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $881. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $1048. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1075. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1010.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ServiceNow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NOW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

