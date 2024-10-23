ServiceNow Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance and Leadership Change

ServiceNow ( (NOW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ServiceNow showcased strong financial performance in Q3 2024, with subscription revenues climbing 23% year-over-year to $2,715 million, driven by their AI platform’s increasing adoption. The company also announced the appointment of Amit Zavery as President and COO, bringing his extensive experience from Google Cloud and Oracle. ServiceNow is expanding its AI capabilities with the Xanadu release, integrating GenAI solutions into various sectors, and strengthening global partnerships and infrastructure, positioning itself as a leader in enterprise innovation.

