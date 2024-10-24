News & Insights

ServiceNow price target raised to $1,000 from $980 at Barclays

October 24, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $1,000 from $980 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “healthy Q3 across the board,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes ServiceNow shares “will continue to work once the dust settles around very short-term quarterly expectations.” The company is delivering better sales growth than peers at strong margin levels and has an emerging generative artificial intelligence story that seems credible, contends Barclays.

