ServiceNow & Microsoft expand strategic alliance to modernize’front-office’

ServiceNow (NOW) (SNOW) announced an expanded strategic alliance with Microsoft (MSFT) to modernize front-office business processes with Copilot and agents. The news builds on years of partnership bringing new advanced cloud and AI capabilities to customers in their flow of work. Most recently, both companies introduced ServiceNow Now Assist and Microsoft 365 Copilot integration which streamlines workflows and enables self-service capabilities within Microsoft applications. Initial use cases include employee and IT scenarios where employees working in Microsoft Teams can use Copilot to search the ServiceNow knowledge base, request service catalog items through a guided, conversational experience, and ask to chat with a live agent when a case needs to be escalated. Now Assist provides employees with responses to questions as well as recommended actions and next steps in a conversational manner based on domain knowledge of the enterprise and awareness of the user’s context and organizational data from Microsoft 365 chats, email, calendar, and files.

