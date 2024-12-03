ServiceNow & AWS expand strategic collaboration with new capabilities for AI

ServiceNow (NOW) ( NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Amazon Web Services (AWS (AMZN) announced an expanded strategic collaboration with new capabilities to accelerate AI-driven business transformation across every corner of the enterprise. A new connector enables the seamless use of multimodal models developed and trained on Amazon Bedrock for GenAI-powered workflows in the Now Platform. Additional automation solutions and integrations to seamlessly manage security incidents and procurement are now available on the AWS Marketplace. By deepening its collaboration with AWS and expanding geographically to Canada and Europe expected in 2025, the companies are supercharging value to customers across key industries, including telco, technology, financial services, education, and retail. Connecting Amazon Bedrock models to ServiceNow helps enterprises boost the development and deployment of GenAI solutions. The new connector allows customers to connect seamlessly to their choice of third-party models, based on their specific workflow needs, such as summarization, advanced analytics, or code generation. Data remains private and secure through ServiceNow and AWS, and customers can set up the integration quickly and easily.

