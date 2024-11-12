Serve Robotics Surges 180% in 6 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?

Serve Robotics SERV shares have surged 179.9% in the past 6 months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 15.2% and the Zacks IT Services industry’s rally of 19.2%.



The rise in shares can be attributed to SERV’s strong revenue growth on increased core delivery and branding revenues.

SERV’s Quarter Details

Revenues increased to $0.22 million from $0.06 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase resulted primarily from $0.04 million in revenues from Serve Robotics’ software services contract with Magna.

Serve Robotics Inc. Price and Consensus

Serve Robotics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Serve Robotics Inc. Quote

SERV's Delivery, Software and Branding revenues rose year over year to $0.11 million, $0.04 million and $0.07 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.



In the third quarter of 2024, SERV operated 59 daily active robots, marking a 23% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 97% year-over-year surge. These robots collectively generated an average of 465 daily supply hours, reflecting a 21% quarter-over-quarter rise and a 108% year-over-year upsurge.



Despite the revenue boost, Serve Robotics faces profitability challenges due to high operational costs, and continued investments in technology and expansion.

Serve Robotics’ Prospects Ride on Robots & Last-Mile Delivery

SERV’s long-term prospects ride on growing demand for last-mile delivery of food and other items on partner platforms that include Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. The company, which was spun off from Uber Technologies UBER in 2021, counts NVIDIA, Uber, 7-Ventures and Delivery Hero’s corporate venture units as its investors.



Serve Robotics has expanded its partner base by forming agreements with Magna and Ouster OUST to accelerate the development of its latest robotic products.



Magna has become a contract manufacturer for SERV’s technology and the first robots are expected to roll out by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.



Serve Robotics is on track to deploy 2,000 robots by the end of 2025 through its agreement with Uber, anticipating an annual revenue run rate of $60-$80 million once the robots are fully deployed and achieve full utilization.



SERV's expanding robotics offering has bolstered its competitive position in the last-mile delivery market, wherein major players like DoorDash and Amazon currently dominate.



Serve Robotics is expanding its Los Angeles operations to include Downtown LA, Sawtelle and Westwood. It secured delivery partnerships with Shake Shack SHAK and Wing, enhancing its service reach and market presence in the region.



The recently announced acquisition of assets of Vebu is expected to strengthen SERV’s footprint in the restaurant industry.

What Should Investors Do About SERV Stock?

Serve Robotics’ Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



SERV’s sequential revenue decline in the third quarter of 2024 is concerning. The company also suffers from customer concentration.



Serve Robotics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We suggest investors wait for better entry points in the stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.