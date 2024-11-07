Serve Robotics reports Q3 EPS (20c), consensus (18c)

Reports Q3 revenue $220K, consensus $260K. “During Q3 we made significant operational and financial progress related to several priorities; laying the foundation for a successful 2025,” said CEO Ali Kashani. “Regarding our agreement with Uber Eats to deploy 2,000 robots by year end 2025, we are ahead of schedule with the initial manufacturing and rollout. We remain on track to deploy 2,000 new robots across multiple markets next year. Furthermore, we announced the potential acquisition of Vebu, which brings us into a strategically adjacent service offering, and we initiated partnerships with Wing Aviation and Shack Shack to expand our reach. Importantly, we successfully raised $32.3M in new capital to provide financial flexibility and fund our expansion plans.”

