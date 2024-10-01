Serve Robotics Partners with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Wing for Drone Deliveries

Serve Robotics (SERV), known for using sidewalk robots to deliver food for Uber Eats (UBER), announced a pilot partnership with Alphabet-owned Wing Aviation (GOOGL). This collaboration aims to expand Serve’s operational range to over six miles by incorporating drones into its delivery process. The pilot program will take place in Dallas, Texas, marking Serve’s entry into this new market.

Serve’s Robots Will Transfer Food to Wing’s Drones

In this partnership, Serve’s robots will pick up food orders from restaurants and transfer them to Wing’s drones, which will then handle the aerial delivery. Until now, Serve’s operations were focused on Los Angeles, where it has been delivering food and groceries for convenience retailers 7-Eleven and Shake Shack (SHAK), in addition to Uber Eats.

The CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics, Dr. Ali Kashani, stated that multi-modal delivery, which combines ground robots and aerial drones, will significantly enhance Serve’s reach, allowing for autonomous deliveries within 30 minutes across the entire city.

Robot-to-Drone Delivery Expected to Benefit Merchants

The transition to a combined robot-to-drone delivery system is designed to benefit merchants by delivering “without any changes to their facilities or workflow,” according to Serve. Additionally, Serve was spun off from Postmates in 2021 following its acquisition by Uber.

Is Serve Robotics a Buy or Sell?

None of the Wall Street analysts have covered Serve Robotics over the past three months. Over the past year, SERV stock has tanked by more than 60%.

