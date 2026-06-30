Is Serve Robotics Building a Diversified Robotics Business Model?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is steadily transforming from an autonomous food delivery company into a broader robotics platform provider. While sidewalk delivery remains the core business, the company's latest earnings suggest it is creating multiple revenue streams that could strengthen the long-term growth prospects.

The biggest sign of this transition is Serve's expanding revenue mix. First-quarter revenues surged nearly sevenfold year over year to almost $3 million, driven by strong fleet growth and increasing software contributions. Management noted that software services accounted for roughly one-third of total revenues, while nearly half of overall revenues is now recurring, highlighting a shift toward a more predictable business model.

Beyond food delivery, Serve is broadening the addressable market through the acquisition of Diligent Robotics, bringing healthcare automation into its portfolio. The combined business now operates across 44 cities in 14 states, giving the company exposure to both outdoor delivery and hospital logistics. Management believes these businesses can share the same autonomy platform, allowing improvements in artificial intelligence and navigation to benefit multiple applications.

The company is also expanding its monetization strategy beyond robot deployments. In addition to fleet services, Serve is generating revenues from software, connectivity solutions, branding and proprietary data, while exploring commercialization of its communications platform for third-party robotics companies. These initiatives could gradually improve margins as software carries higher profitability than hardware operations.

Although Serve remains in investment mode with significant operating losses, management reaffirmed the 2026 revenue guidance of $26 million and continues to prioritize recurring revenues, higher robot productivity and broader commercialization of its autonomy platform. If execution remains strong, Serve could evolve into a diversified robotics company rather than simply an autonomous delivery operator.

Uber and Symbotic Also Expand Beyond Single-Use Robotics

Serve is not alone in pursuing a broader robotics platform strategy. Uber Technologies UBER remains a key competitor through its autonomous delivery ecosystem, partnering with multiple robotics and autonomous vehicle companies to expand last-mile delivery. Rather than developing all hardware internally, Uber is building a scalable platform that integrates autonomous solutions into its delivery network, creating long-term opportunities as demand for automated logistics grows.

Another notable competitor is Symbotic SYM, which focuses on warehouse automation. Unlike Serve's sidewalk and healthcare applications, Symbotic deploys AI-powered robots to optimize inventory management and fulfillment for major retailers. The company continues to diversify its business through software-driven automation, strategic partnerships and expansion into supply chain services.

While Serve targets public spaces and hospitals, Symbotic operates in controlled warehouse environments, giving both companies distinct growth paths. Together, these players illustrate how robotics companies are increasingly combining hardware, software and AI services to build diversified, recurring-revenue business models instead of relying on a single robotic application.

SERV’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Serve have declined 41.8% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.

SERV Stock's 12-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 9.52, below the industry average of 11.3.

SERV’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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SERV’s EPS Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s 2026 loss per share has remained stable at $2.67 in the past 30 days. Also, the estimated figure indicates a wider loss from the year-ago loss of $1.63 per share.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Serve currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.