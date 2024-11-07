Serve Robotics to acquire assets of Vebu in all-stock transaction, no terms

Serve Robotics (SERV) announced its agreement to acquire the assets of Vebu, a “trailblazer” in full-stack automation and robotics solutions for restaurant partners. Financial terms of the all-stock transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition strengthens Serve’s strategic positioning by providing its restaurant partners with a suite of automation solutions and expanding Serve’s offering beyond delivery into back of house automation. Vebu will help Serve become a more integral partner to restaurants, accelerating partner adoption as Serve expands its geographic footprint in new cities across the U.S.

