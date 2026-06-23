SERV vs. UBER: Which Autonomous Delivery Stock is the Better Buy?

With rapid growth in food delivery and e-commerce and the need for lower delivery costs, demand for autonomous delivery is gradually advancing. Amid such a market scenario, firms like Serve Robotics Inc. SERV and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER are benefiting immensely, even if the market is still in its early stages.



Serve Robotics operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots for food, healthcare and future package-delivery applications, while strategically expanding its fleet, geographic footprint, software monetization capabilities and multi-domain autonomy platform. Meanwhile, Uber runs a global mobility, delivery and logistics marketplace, while strategically strengthening its ecosystem through autonomous vehicle partnerships, AI-driven platform enhancements and expansion into travel, grocery and retail services.



Let’s closely compare the fundamentals of the two autonomous delivery stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Serve Robotics Stock

Serve Robotics is emerging as an early pure-play player in autonomous last-mile delivery. Its deployed fleet has grown sevenfold year over year, while daily active robots increased tenfold. Beyond restaurant delivery, SERV is expanding into package delivery, healthcare logistics and other commercial applications. The acquisition of Diligent Robotics extends its capabilities into hospitals and indoor environments, strengthening its AI-driven autonomy platform and creating a larger cross-industry data flywheel.



The company currently operates the largest autonomous sidewalk delivery fleet in the United States, with approximately 2,000 robots deployed across 44 cities and more than 150 neighborhoods. Management is currently focused on maximizing utilization of its existing 2,000-robot fleet through merchant onboarding, platform integrations, neighborhood expansion and new market launches. Recent additions such as Buckhead, Fort Lauderdale and Alexandria demonstrate continued geographic growth, while international opportunities, including potential deployments in Canada, provide additional upside.



Strategic partnerships with platforms like DoorDash and software commercialization efforts, including connectivity solutions for robotics firms, are creating new revenue streams and boosting revenue per robot. Despite remaining in investment mode, Serve Robotics maintains disciplined capital allocation, ending first-quarter 2026 with about $197 million in cash and marketable securities. Its investments in AI, autonomy software, data infrastructure and platform integration support competitive differentiation and long-term profitability.



Despite strong revenue growth, Serve Robotics continues to incur substantial losses, negative gross margins and significant cash burn. First-quarter 2026 net loss widened to about $49 million as R&D, operations and administrative expenses increased with fleet expansion and the Diligent Robotics acquisition. Profitability at scale remains unproven, and management expects elevated spending to continue. The company also faces growing competition and remains dependent on a limited number of major delivery-platform partners for demand.

The Case for Uber Stock

Uber is positioning itself as the operating system for autonomous transportation and delivery rather than a vehicle manufacturer. It partners with more than 30 autonomous vehicle companies and reported more than tenfold year-over-year growth in autonomous mobility trips. Management expects autonomous services in up to 15 cities by year-end. Uber’s hybrid model combines human drivers and autonomous fleet, while Uber Autonomous Solutions helps partners scale faster. Its large demand network can also support robot-powered food delivery, retail delivery and broader autonomous logistics services.



Uber’s growth remains robust, with more than 50 million Uber One members and 10 million drivers and couriers globally. Delivery growth is increasingly driven by grocery, retail and suburban markets. Initiatives introduced at its GO-GET event expand the platform into travel bookings, hotel reservations and broader local commerce. Uber is also enhancing cross-platform engagement through AI-powered personalization, universal search and membership benefits, while expanding into new markets and strengthening loyalty through Uber One. These efforts boost engagement, diversify revenue streams and reinforce Uber’s network effects.



Uber’s capital allocation strategy increasingly reflects the financial strength of a mature platform business. During the first quarter, the company generated substantial free cash flow and returned a record $3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases. Importantly, Uber is pursuing a capital-light autonomous strategy by partnering with fleet operators, financiers and insurers rather than owning large autonomous fleet itself. Partnerships with organizations such as Santander, Hertz and insurance providers help create a scalable ecosystem while limiting balance-sheet risk.



Although UBER has evolved into a highly profitable platform company, several risks could temper future upside. The company’s growth rate is naturally slowing as it becomes larger, making it increasingly difficult to sustain the strong expansion investors have become accustomed to. Uber is making significant bets on autonomous vehicles, AI and ecosystem expansion, and while these initiatives offer long-term potential, their financial returns remain uncertain. Additionally, Uber’s business remains exposed to macroeconomic conditions, consumer spending trends and labor-market dynamics. Delivery growth is increasingly tied to lower-margin categories such as grocery and retail, which could pressure profitability if scale benefits fail to offset margin dilution.

Stock Performance & Valuation

As witnessed from the chart below, in the past three months, shares of Uber have outperformed those of Serve Robotics, even though both of them reflect a declining trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering valuation, over the last five years, Serve Robotics has been trading above Uber on a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall, from these technical indicators, it can be deduced that SERV stock offers a declining trend but with a premium valuation, while UBER stock offers a diminishing growth trend with a discounted valuation.

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends: SERV vs. UBER

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s bottom line for 2026 and 2027 indicates losses per share of $2.51 and $2.19, respectively, which have widened over the past 60 days. The estimated figures for 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 54%, while the same for 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 12.6%.



SERV’s EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER’s 2026 earnings has trended downward in the past 60 days to $2.95 per share, while the 2027 estimate has moved up to $4.42 per share during the same time frame. The estimated figures for 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 44.3%, while the same for 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 49.8%.



UBER’s EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE) of SERV & UBER Stocks

Uber’s trailing 12-month ROE of 41.4% significantly exceeds Serve Robotics negative average, underscoring its efficiency in generating shareholder returns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should You Invest in SERV Stock or UBER Stock?

Both Serve Robotics and Uber are positioned to benefit from the long-term adoption of autonomous delivery and AI-powered logistics. However, the risk-reward profiles are significantly different.



Serve Robotics offers a pure-play opportunity in autonomous last-mile delivery, operating the largest sidewalk robot fleet in the United States while expanding into healthcare logistics, package delivery and software monetization. Its platform partnerships and growing geographic reach provide significant long-term upside if autonomous delivery gains widespread adoption. However, the company remains in heavy investment mode, with substantial losses, negative gross margins and high cash burn. Recent downward revisions to earnings estimates also underscore uncertainty around its path to profitability.



Meanwhile, Uber is leveraging its vast ecosystem to become the operating system for autonomous transportation and delivery. With more than 50 million Uber One members, 10 million drivers and couriers, expanding grocery and retail delivery operations, and partnerships with more than 30 autonomous vehicle companies, it is gaining exposure to autonomy without the capital burden of fleet ownership. The company also generates strong free cash flow and boasts robust shareholder returns, including a 41.4% ROE and significant share repurchases.



Even if both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), from a technical perspective, UBER has outperformed SERV over the past three months while trading at a lower valuation. Combined with superior profitability, stronger network effects and lower execution risk, UBER appears to offer the better near-to-medium-term upside potential. For investors seeking a combination of growth, profitability and exposure to the autonomous-delivery ecosystem, Uber is the stock to consider now, while Serve Robotics remains a higher-risk, longer-term speculative opportunity. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.