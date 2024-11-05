Serko Ltd. Sees Increased Stake from Key Investors

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. has seen a notable increase in substantial holdings, with FirstCape Group Limited boosting its stake to 13.297% from 12.272%, and Harbour Asset Management Limited increasing its share to 12.917% from 11.809%. Meanwhile, BNZ Investment Services Limited also raised its holdings to 2.512% from 1.955%, reflecting growing investor interest in the company. The movements indicate a strengthening confidence in Serko’s market potential.

