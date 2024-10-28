News & Insights

Serko Ltd. Reports Improved Financial Performance and Positive Cash Flow

October 28, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, achieving a positive free cash flow of NZD 1.3 million and a total income increase of 18% compared to the previous period. The company attributes its growth to increased customer acquisition and higher travel volumes, particularly through its strategic partnership with Booking.com for Business. Serko remains optimistic about its future growth prospects despite acknowledging potential risks and the financial impact of recent acquisitions.

