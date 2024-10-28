News & Insights

Serko Expands in North America with Sabre Acquisition

October 28, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. is set to enhance its North American footprint by acquiring Sabre’s business travel management solution, GetThere, for $12 million, aiming to become the second-largest online booking tool provider in the region. This strategic move, part of a broader partnership with Sabre, will see both companies co-investing in new travel technology capabilities, positioning Serko for significant growth in the $400 billion North American managed travel market. Additionally, Serko plans to accelerate investment in its products and technology to drive innovation and value for partners and customers.

