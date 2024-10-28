Serko Expands in North America with Sabre Acquisition

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. is set to enhance its North American footprint by acquiring Sabre’s business travel management solution, GetThere, for $12 million, aiming to become the second-largest online booking tool provider in the region. This strategic move, part of a broader partnership with Sabre, will see both companies co-investing in new travel technology capabilities, positioning Serko for significant growth in the $400 billion North American managed travel market. Additionally, Serko plans to accelerate investment in its products and technology to drive innovation and value for partners and customers.

