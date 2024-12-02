Serina Therapeutics secures $10M financing

The company states: “Serina Therapeutics (SER) announced a $10M equity financing with strategic shareholder JuvVentures (UK) Limited. The transaction provides Serina with funding to continue advancing SER-252, enabled by its proprietary POZ Platform(TM) drug optimization technology, into a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced Parkinson’s disease patients in the second half of 2025. Under the terms of the funding agreement, Serina will issue one million shares of common stock at $10 per share, a 120% premium to the closing price on November 26, 2024. The financing will be delivered in two tranches: the first $5.0M tranche was received November 27, 2024, and the second $5.0M tranche by January 31, 2025. Serina filed a Form 8-K with the SEC on December 2, 2024 that provides additional information regarding this transaction. SER 252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed with Serina’s POZ platform and designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS). CDS has been shown to reduce the severity of levodopa-related motor complications (dyskinesia) and enable greater on time, with reduced off time, in advanced Parkinson’s patients. SER-252 leverages strategic partner Enable Injections’ enFuse(TM) wearable drug delivery platform to enhance patient comfort and convenience, providing CDS to patients via an easy-to-administer, long-acting subcutaneous injection without skin reactions.”

