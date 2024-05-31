News & Insights

Stocks

Serco Group Continues Share Buyback Efforts

May 31, 2024 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has reported the purchase of 768,838 ordinary shares on May 31, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated earlier that year. With the latest transaction, Serco Group plc now holds 23,257,206 ordinary shares in treasury out of the 1,080,288,760 total shares issued. The company’s buyback initiative is actively reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially impacting the stock’s market performance.

For further insights into GB:SRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SECCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.