Serco Group Continues Share Buyback Efforts

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has reported the purchase of 768,838 ordinary shares on May 31, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated earlier that year. With the latest transaction, Serco Group plc now holds 23,257,206 ordinary shares in treasury out of the 1,080,288,760 total shares issued. The company’s buyback initiative is actively reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially impacting the stock’s market performance.

For further insights into GB:SRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.