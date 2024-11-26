Seraphim Space Investment Trust Reports Strong AGM Results

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (GB:SSIT) has released an update.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their AGM, held on November 26, 2024. The resolutions were overwhelmingly supported, with approval rates exceeding 94% for each item. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

