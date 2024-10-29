Sequoia Financial Group Reports Strong FY24 Results

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, achieving a revenue of $124.6 million and a net profit after tax of $24 million. The company also boasts a strong operating cash flow of $4.8 million and maintains a healthy net cash position of $16.8 million, highlighting its solid financial foundation.

For further insights into AU:SEQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.