Septerna initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila initiated coverage of Septerna (SEPN) with an Overweight rating and $43 price target The firm believes there is upside for the shares on SEP-786’s Phase 1 results, which it says “will be de-risking given the precedent datasets” for other parathyroid hormone programs. At this point, Wells views Septerna’s SEP-631 “as a free call option.” It likes the the company’s Native Complex platform approach and thinks SEP-786’s preclinical data should translate well to the clinic.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.