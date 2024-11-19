Septerna initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila initiated coverage of Septerna (SEPN) with an Overweight rating and $43 price target The firm believes there is upside for the shares on SEP-786’s Phase 1 results, which it says “will be de-risking given the precedent datasets” for other parathyroid hormone programs. At this point, Wells views Septerna’s SEP-631 “as a free call option.” It likes the the company’s Native Complex platform approach and thinks SEP-786’s preclinical data should translate well to the clinic.
