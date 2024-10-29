News & Insights

Stocks

Seplat Energy Reports Strong Performance and Growth Plans

October 29, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SEPLAT Petroleum Development (GB:SEPL) has released an update.

Seplat Energy Plc has reported robust operational performance for the first nine months of 2024, highlighted by increased production, successful maintenance, and improved cash generation. Despite a slight decline in revenue, adjusted EBITDA rose by 25%, leading to a 20% increase in quarterly dividends to US3.6 cents per share. The company’s strategic moves, including the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, are set to strengthen its position in the Nigerian energy sector.

For further insights into GB:SEPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.