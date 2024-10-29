Seplat Energy Reports Strong Performance and Growth Plans

SEPLAT Petroleum Development (GB:SEPL) has released an update.

Seplat Energy Plc has reported robust operational performance for the first nine months of 2024, highlighted by increased production, successful maintenance, and improved cash generation. Despite a slight decline in revenue, adjusted EBITDA rose by 25%, leading to a 20% increase in quarterly dividends to US3.6 cents per share. The company’s strategic moves, including the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, are set to strengthen its position in the Nigerian energy sector.

