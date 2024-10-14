SentinelOne Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

In the last three months, 24 analysts have published ratings on SentinelOne (NYSE:S), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 11 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SentinelOne, revealing an average target of $28.92, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.22% increase from the previous average price target of $25.77.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of SentinelOne's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $25.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $28.00 $22.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.50 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 $33.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $18.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $27.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $32.00 $37.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Raises Outperform $30.00 $20.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $29.00 $25.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $22.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $29.00 $19.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SentinelOne's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SentinelOne's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SentinelOne's Background

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Breaking Down SentinelOne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SentinelOne's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SentinelOne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

