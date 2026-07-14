Is SentinelOne the Next CrowdStrike?

Key Points

CrowdStrike became a leader in cybersecurity by building a platform of services.

SentinelOne is pursuing a similar strategy by expanding into cloud security, identity protection, data analytics, and AI-powered tools.

The rise of artificial intelligence should increase demand for cybersecurity platforms, creating a larger opportunity for SentinelOne.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne ›

Few cybersecurity companies have created as much value for investors as CrowdStrike.

Over the past decade, the company has evolved from an endpoint security provider into one of the world's leading cybersecurity platforms. Along the way, it became a trusted vendor for enterprises and a standout performer in the software sector.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That success naturally raises an important question for investors today: Could SentinelOne (NYSE: S) replicate CrowdStrike's strategy and deliver similarly impressive returns?

CrowdStrike's success story is bigger than endpoint security

Many investors still associate CrowdStrike with endpoint security, which protects laptops, servers, and other devices from cyberthreats. But endpoint security wasn't the company's ultimate destination. It was the starting point.

CrowdStrike used its endpoint security products to win customers, then expanded those relationships by offering additional products, including cloud security, identity protection, threat intelligence, security operations, and data analytics.

Over time, customers adopted more of CrowdStrike's products, spent more money on its platform, and became increasingly dependent on its ecosystem. That strategy turned CrowdStrike into much more than a cybersecurity vendor. It became a security platform. And platform companies often enjoy some of the most attractive economics in software. They generate recurring revenue, deepen customer relationships over time, and benefit from their opportunities to sell additional services to their established customers.

Interestingly, SentinelOne appears to be pursuing a remarkably similar strategy.

SentinelOne is trying to build its own platform

Like CrowdStrike, SentinelOne initially made its name in endpoint security. Today, however, management is building something much broader.

The company's Singularity platform now includes cloud security, identity protection, security analytics, data capabilities, and AI-powered security tools. Rather than focusing on solving a single cybersecurity problem, SentinelOne aims to provide a central platform to help organizations manage cybersecurity across their operations.

That distinction matters. A company that sells one product must constantly find new customers to grow. A platform company can grow both by attracting new customers and selling more services to existing ones.

AI could make this opportunity even bigger

The timing may also work in SentinelOne's favor.

Artificial intelligence is creating one of the largest technological shifts in decades. Businesses are rapidly adopting AI tools, assistants, and autonomous agents to improve productivity and automate tasks.

But every AI deployment creates new security challenges. Companies must protect the sensitive data that flows through AI systems. They must secure AI-powered applications and monitor increasingly complex digital environments.

As AI adoption accelerates, cybersecurity becomes even more important. That's where SentinelOne's platform approach could prove particularly valuable.

The company isn't simply helping customers defend against new threats. It is also using AI to improve cybersecurity itself. Its Purple AI platform -- its agentic AI service -- helps security teams investigate threats, analyze data, and respond to incidents more efficiently.

In other words, AI is increasing the need for robust cybersecurity tools while also making SentinelOne's products more capable.

CrowdStrike still has a significant head start

Of course, investors should not ignore the challenges ahead for SentinelOne.

CrowdStrike remains the larger company by a wide margin. It generates more revenue, serves more enterprise customers, and enjoys stronger brand recognition. For perspective, CrowdStrike generated $1.4 billion in revenue in its latest quarter -- about 5 times as much as SentinelOne's $277 million.

For many chief information security officers, CrowdStrike is already a trusted and familiar choice. That reputation matters. When organizations evaluate cybersecurity vendors, they often prefer proven platforms with established track records. CrowdStrike's scale, ecosystem, and customer relationships give it meaningful advantages.

SentinelOne still has some work to do in order to reach that level of trust.

What does it mean for investors?

To be fair, investors don't need SentinelOne to become the next CrowdStrike for the stock to be a profitable holding. The more important question is whether SentinelOne can become one of the handful of cybersecurity platforms that enterprises trust with their most critical systems.

CrowdStrike has already shown how valuable its business model can be. SentinelOne is now attempting a similar transition from a cybersecurity product company to a cybersecurity platform company.

Whether it will ultimately succeed remains uncertain. But if the company continues expanding its platform, growing customer adoption, and capitalizing on the growing importance of AI-driven security, it could become a major cybersecurity platform.

Should you buy stock in SentinelOne right now?

Before you buy stock in SentinelOne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SentinelOne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.