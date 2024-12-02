Senti Biosciences’ SENTI-202 Shows Promising Phase 1 Results

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Senti Biosciences reported encouraging initial results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202, an innovative CAR-NK cell therapy targeting hematologic malignancies like AML. Two out of three patients achieved complete remission at the initial dose, showing no detectable cancer cells, with the therapy being well-tolerated. The trial continues with dose escalation and further data expected in 2025, offering hope for patients with limited treatment options.

