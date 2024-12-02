Senti Bio announces oversubscribed $37.6M private placement financing

Senti Bio (SNTI)sciences has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain existing and new accredited investors to issue and sell an aggregate of 16,713 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock through a private investment in public equity financing. Senti Bio anticipates the gross proceeds from the PIPE financing to be approximately $37.6 million, before deducting offering expenses. In addition, investors, upon receipt of stockholder approval by the Company’s stockholders, will have the right to exercise warrants to purchase up to an additional 25,069,500 in shares of the Company’s common stock. The PIPE financing is anticipated to close on or before December 5, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has also granted to a certain investor an option to purchase an additional 4,444 shares of Preferred Stock and accompanying warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million at a subsequent closing to occur no later than December 27, 2024. The PIPE financing was led by Celadon Partners, with participation from New Enterprise Associates, Leaps by Bayer, Nantahala Capital, The Red Hook Fund LP, and other institutional and accredited investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to fund the continued development of its SENTI-202 program and manufacturing ramp-up, other research and development activities, and for general corporate purposes. Leerink Partners is acting as the placement agent for the PIPE financing.

