Senstar Technologies Re-elects Board, Appoints Accountants

Senstar Technologies (SNT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Senstar Technologies has successfully re-elected four members to its Board of Directors, including Gillon Beck and Kelli Roiter, at its recent Annual General Meeting. Additionally, the company appointed Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer as its independent public accountants for the coming year. These developments reflect the company’s commitment to maintaining stable leadership and financial oversight.

For further insights into SNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.