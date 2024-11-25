News & Insights

Senstar Technologies Re-elects Board, Appoints Accountants

November 25, 2024 — 02:21 pm EST

Senstar Technologies (SNT) has released an update.

Senstar Technologies has successfully re-elected four members to its Board of Directors, including Gillon Beck and Kelli Roiter, at its recent Annual General Meeting. Additionally, the company appointed Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer as its independent public accountants for the coming year. These developments reflect the company’s commitment to maintaining stable leadership and financial oversight.

