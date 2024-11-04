Senstar Technologies Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

Senstar Technologies (SNT) has released an update.

Senstar Technologies Corporation invites shareholders to its Annual Meeting on November 25, 2024, in Ottawa, where key agenda items include receiving financial statements, electing directors, and confirming the appointment of their accounting firm, Ernst & Young Global. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial for the approval of proposals. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for investors to influence the company’s strategic decisions and financial oversight.

