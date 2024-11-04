News & Insights

Stocks

Senstar Technologies Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

November 04, 2024 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Senstar Technologies (SNT) has released an update.

Senstar Technologies Corporation invites shareholders to its Annual Meeting on November 25, 2024, in Ottawa, where key agenda items include receiving financial statements, electing directors, and confirming the appointment of their accounting firm, Ernst & Young Global. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial for the approval of proposals. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for investors to influence the company’s strategic decisions and financial oversight.

For further insights into SNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.