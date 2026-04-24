Sensient Technologies Corp Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $44.17 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $34.46 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sensient Technologies Corp reported adjusted earnings of $44.17 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $435.83 million from $392.33 million last year.

Sensient Technologies Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.17 Mln. vs. $34.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $435.83 Mln vs. $392.33 Mln last year.

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