Sensient Technologies Boosts FY26 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share on revenue growth in the high single-digits to low double-digits in local currency. Local currency adjusted earnings growth is now expected in the mid-teen to high teen growth.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share on revenue growth in the high single-digits to double-digits in local currency. Local currency adjusted earnings growth was expected in the high single-digits to double digits.

In Friday's pre-market trading, SXT is trading on the NYSE at $119.06, up $2.03 or 1.74 percent.

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