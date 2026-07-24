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Sensient Technologies Boosts FY26 EPS Outlook - Update

July 24, 2026 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share on revenue growth in the high single-digits to low double-digits in local currency. Local currency adjusted earnings growth is now expected in the mid-teen to high teen growth.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share on revenue growth in the high single-digits to double-digits in local currency. Local currency adjusted earnings growth was expected in the high single-digits to double digits.

In Friday's pre-market trading, SXT is trading on the NYSE at $119.06, up $2.03 or 1.74 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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