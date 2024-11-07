Sensex, Nifty Subdued; IT Stocks Bounce Back

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving in a narrow range on Friday despite positive cues from global markets after the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England cut interest rates as expected.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was little changed at 79,492, recouping some earlier losses.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 19 points at 24,180.

Lupin, NCC, Cochin Shipyard, NHPC and SAIL fell 1-4 percent after reporting their quarterly earnings results.

Tata Motors fell 1.5 percent ahead of its earnings release while SBI shares were up half a percent.

Astral dropped 1 percent after posting an 18 percent drop in Q2 profit.

Shriram Finance, Coal India, BPCL and Trent fell 1-2 percent while IT stocks such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro all were up over 1 percent.

