Sensex, Nifty Subdued As Fed Meeting Gets Underway

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the crucial two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting later today.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 100 points at 82,887 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 17 points at 25,366.

Tata Motors fell 2.2 percent after a block deal.

Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India and Eicher Motors were down 1-2 percent.

SpiceJet tumbled 5 percent after launching a share sale to raise up to Rs. 3,000 crores.

Bajaj Housing Finance surged 8.4 percent after stellar debut.

Torrent Power climbed 5.5 percent on bagging a solar-wind hybrid project from the Gujarat government.

Veefin Solutions rallied nearly 3 percent as the group announced the acquisition of three companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.