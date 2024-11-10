Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets as investors weighed the potential impact of Trump's protectionist policies on the global economy.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 30 points at 79,518, reversing initial losses. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 8 points at 24,156.

Tata Motors rallied 2.5 percent despite the company delivering weak quarterly results due to muted domestic demand and production challenges at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

TCS, Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and Power Grid Corp were up 1-2 percent.

LIC gained 1 percent after posting robust premium growth in Q2.

Wipro was also up 1 percent after Azim Premji bought a 1.6 percent stake in the company for Rs 4,757 crore.

Asian Paints plunged nearly 9 percent after Q2 net profit declined 42 percent on weak demand.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC and Adani Ports all were down over 1 percent.

SBI edged up slightly on reporting a 28 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

Divi's Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma were moving lower despite reporting solid quarterly results.

