Sensex, Nifty Snap Three Day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher on Friday. Rate-sensitive banks, automakers and metal stocks advanced, offsetting weakness in the IT and FMCG sectors.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 218.14 points, or 0.27 percent, at 81,224.75, snapping a three-session losing streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,854.05, up 104.20 points, or 0.42 percent, from its previous close.

Axis Bank jumped 5.8 percent on brokerage upgrades after the private sector lender reported a better-than-expected 18 percent rise in Q2 net profit.

Wipro rallied 3.6 percent after Q2 profit rose 21 percent to beat estimates.

Shriram Finance, Eicher Motor and ICICI Bank all surged around 3 percent.

On the losing side, Infosys slumped 4.2 percent after Q2 earnings came in slightly below expectations.

Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Britannia Industries dropped 1-2 percent.

