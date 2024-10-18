News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three Day Losing Streak

October 18, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher on Friday. Rate-sensitive banks, automakers and metal stocks advanced, offsetting weakness in the IT and FMCG sectors.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 218.14 points, or 0.27 percent, at 81,224.75, snapping a three-session losing streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,854.05, up 104.20 points, or 0.42 percent, from its previous close.

Axis Bank jumped 5.8 percent on brokerage upgrades after the private sector lender reported a better-than-expected 18 percent rise in Q2 net profit.

Wipro rallied 3.6 percent after Q2 profit rose 21 percent to beat estimates.

Shriram Finance, Eicher Motor and ICICI Bank all surged around 3 percent.

On the losing side, Infosys slumped 4.2 percent after Q2 earnings came in slightly below expectations.

Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Britannia Industries dropped 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.