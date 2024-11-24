Sensex, Nifty Set For Gap-up Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may see a gap-up opening on Monday after BJP-led alliance scored significant victory in the Maharashtra state assembly elections, raising expectations for increased government spending to boost domestic demand.

That said, analysts recommend a cautious investment approach in the wake of continuous selling by foreign institutional investors, heightened geopolitical tensions and lingering uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Trump's proposed tariff and trade policies.

Positive cues from Wall Street, Europe and Asia may also boost sentiment while investors will keep a close eye on oil price movements for the possible negative impact on the country's twin deficits.

Oil prices held near two-week highs this morning after gaining around 6 percent last week as heightened tensions between western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran raised risks of supply disruption.

