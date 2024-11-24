News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Set For Gap-up Opening

November 24, 2024 — 09:34 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may see a gap-up opening on Monday after BJP-led alliance scored significant victory in the Maharashtra state assembly elections, raising expectations for increased government spending to boost domestic demand.

That said, analysts recommend a cautious investment approach in the wake of continuous selling by foreign institutional investors, heightened geopolitical tensions and lingering uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Trump's proposed tariff and trade policies.

Positive cues from Wall Street, Europe and Asia may also boost sentiment while investors will keep a close eye on oil price movements for the possible negative impact on the country's twin deficits.

Oil prices held near two-week highs this morning after gaining around 6 percent last week as heightened tensions between western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran raised risks of supply disruption.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.