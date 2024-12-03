Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a weak note Wednesday as investors await this week's key U.S. jobs report and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on whether officials will cut interest rates in December.

South Korea's political turmoil triggered by a brief imposition of martial law also caught global investors off guard.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent respectively on Tuesday to extend gains for a third straight session, while the rupee recovered all losses to end 2 paise stronger at 84.68 after touching a new intraday low of 84.76 per dollar.

Asian markets were broadly lower amid the political turmoil in South Korea, a deepening political crisis in France and China's economic woes.

The dollar recovered from a three-week low versus the Japanese yen and gold held steady while oil prices were little changed after the biggest advance in more than two weeks as Israel threatened to attack Lebanon if the truce with Hezbollah collapses, and OPEC+ made progress toward a deal to delay further the restoration of shuttered supply.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as data showed job openings picked up and layoffs eased in October. Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said a rate cut this month isn't certain but remains on the table.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 finished marginally higher to reach new record closing highs while the Dow eased 0.2 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Tuesday after new U.S. curbs on tech exports to China fell short of earlier proposals.

The pan European STOXX 600 rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX gained 0.4 percent to close at a record high, France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.6 percent.

