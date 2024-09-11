News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

September 11, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Wednesday despite mixed cues from global markets ahead of key U.S. inflation readings due this week.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 70 points at 81,991 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 19 points at 25,060.

Bajaj Auto jumped 2.6 percent on analyst upgrades.

Asian Paints and Tata Consumer Products both rose over 1 percent while Tata Motors slumped 4.2 percent to extend losses for the ninth straight session.

ONGC lost 2 percent after oil prices slumped to close near three-week lows in the U.S. trading session overnight on demand concerns.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallied 1.2 percent and Pidilite Industries climbed 1.3 percent after denying allegations of any conflict in payments to SEBI chief's husband.

Lemon Tree Hotels advanced 1.7 percent after it announced a new license agreement for its upcoming Mira Road, Mumbai property.

SpiceJet edged down slightly. The budget carrier said Carlyle Aviation will write off $40.17 million in lease arrears as part of a settlement agreement.

Maruti Suzuki India was marginally higher after announcing plans to triple its exports in the next six years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.