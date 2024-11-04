Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower for a second straight session on Tuesday due to persisting Middle East tensions and uncertainty surrounding the closely contested U.S. presidential election.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 185 points, or 0.2 percent, at 78,598 following its steepest decline in a month the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,945.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, ITC, Shriram Finance, Trent and Adani Ports fell 1-2 percent while Hindalco, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank all were up over 1 percent.

IRCTC fell about 1 percent on reporting a marginal rise in Q2 net profit.

ABB India tumbled 3.8 percent after quarterly results missed estimates.

