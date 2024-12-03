Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with firm global cues lending support after a top Federal Reserve official said that he is leaning toward supporting an interest rate cut when the Fed meets later this month.

Investor sentiment was also boosted after new U.S. curbs on tech exports to China fell short of earlier proposals.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 597.67 points, or 0.74 percent, to 80,845.75, with metals and financial stocks leading the surge.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,457.15, up 181.10 points, or 0.75 percent, from its previous close.

Adani Ports topped the gainers list, rising nearly 6 percent to Rs. 1,287 after the company reported handling 36 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in November 2024, marking a 21 percent growth in the container segment.

SBI, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises and NTPC climbed 2-3 percent while HDFC Life, ITC, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel all fell around 1 percent.

Torrent Power rallied more than 7 percent after the company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Granules India plummeted over 10 percent after an announcement that its Gagillapur facility in Telangana has been classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

