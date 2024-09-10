News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty End With Modest Gains; Financials Underperform

September 10, 2024 — 06:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session modestly higher despite mixed cues from global markets and another round of attack by opposition Congress against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 361.75 points, or 0.44 percent, to 81,921.29 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 25,041.10, up 104.70 points, or 0.42 percent, from its previous close.

Divis Laboratories jumped 5.2 percent to extend recent gains while Wipro, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and LTIMindtree climbed 2-3 percent.

Vodafone Idea rallied 2.5 percent after official data showed Kumar Mangalam Birla and Pilani Investment bought 1.86 crore and 30 lakh shares of the company, respectively on September 6.

Ahluwalia Contracts jumped 3.5 percent and HG Infra engineering soared 7.2 percent on winning new contracts.

Century Textiles & Industries advanced 5.4 percent after it has acquired ownership rights for its leasehold land parcel in Worli, Mumbai.

Financials came under heavy selling pressure, with HDFC Life plummeting 4.4 percent while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Shriram Finance and SBI Life dropped 1-2 percent.

Cues from Asia and Europe were mixed ahead of the televised U.S. presidential debate later today and U.S. inflation readings due later in the week that could influence expectations for the interest rate outlook.

Oil prices fell over 1 percent in European trade as worries about Chinese demand along with expectations of existing oil oversupply overshadowed supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Francine.

