Sensex, Nifty Decline; Auto And Pharma Stocks Lead Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares drifted lower again on Tuesday, after having snapped a five-day losing streak the previous day.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 370 points, or half a percent, at 79,633 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 125 points, or half a percent, at 24,213.

Automakers traded lower, with Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors falling around 3 percent each.

Hero Moto Corp declined 1.7 percent after revealing its 2024 EICMA plans.

Indian Oil Corp fell 2.5 percent after Q2 net profit slumped 98 percent.

Bharti Airtel dropped 2.7 percent despite second-quarter profit surging 168 percent year-on-year led by tariff hikes.

Sun Pharma gave up 1.4 percent despite reporting a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit. Peer Cipla was down nearly 3 percent.

