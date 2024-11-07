Senseonics reports Q3 EPS (4c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 revenue $4.26M, consensus $4.08M. “We received FDA approval for Eversense 365 in the third quarter, and Mercy completed the first commercial patient insertion of our new sensor last month. This marks a significant achievement for Senseonics (SENS) and establishes us as the world’s first and only 365-day CGM,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “In the first week after approval, we received the highest influx of inquiries in Senseonics’ history, and early feedback from clinicians has been extremely positive. While we are still in the early days of the launch, we are encouraged by the higher than expected number of healthcare provider leads and inbound interest from KOLs. Further, the recent financings and anticipated savings from restructuring lengthen our runway. Together, these accomplishments position us well for a transformational 2025.”

